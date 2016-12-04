Guard trio leads Arizona State rout of UNLV

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Guard Shannon Evans II had 28 points, guard Torian Graham had 22 and Arizona State made 18 3-point field goals in a 97-71 victory over the UNLV Rebels at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday.

Guard Tra Holder had 20 points, and the trio combined to make 15-of-25 3-pointers. Graham had a career-high six threes while Evans II had five and Holder had four.

Freshman Sam Cunliffe had 14 points and seven rebounds for ASU (5-3), which lost by 46 points to then-No. 1 Kentucky on Monday.

Guard Jalen Poyser had 20 points and forward Tyrell Green had 18 for UNLV (5-3), which had won four of five.

Arizona State has won all four games in the series the last four years.

The Sun Devils, who led by as many 30 points in the second half, hit 18-of-36 three-point attempts.

UNLV scored the first four points of the game but never led again after ASU went on a 20-2 run for a 20-6 lead.

Evans II, who had a career-high 33 points for Buffalo on Jan. 3, 2015, sat out last season after transferring to follow coach Bobby Hurley, in his second season at ASU. Graham sat out the previous two seasons after also transferring from Buffalo.

All three guards -- Graham, Evans II and Holder -- scored in double figures in the first half when the Sun Devils took a 51-32 lead. Evans had 13 points, Graham had 12 and Holder 11.

Graham made four 3-pointers and Evans II and Holder had three apiece.

Arizona State plays No. 17 Purdue and No. 12 Creighton around games against San Diego State and New Mexico State in its four games through Dec. 20.