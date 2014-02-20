Preview: Gonzaga at Brigham Young

Brigham Young, currently projected to be a bubble team by most bracketologists, could take a big step forward in the NCAA Tournament pecking order with a win Thursday night against visiting Gonzaga. It will be the fifth time this season the Cougars get a shot at knocking off a ranked team, something they failed to do in the four previous chances against Iowa State, Wichita State, Massachusetts and Oregon. BYU’s best win is over Texas, 86-82, which was unranked when the two teams played in November.

No. 22 Gonzaga clinched at least a share of the West Coast Conference title last Saturday with an 86-67 victory over Loyola Marymount, completing a perfect 15-0 home season. The Zags defeated BYU, 84-69, in the first meeting on Jan. 25 in Spokane. “Obviously, it is going to be a challenge, but we’re excited for it,” BYU guard Tyler Haws told the Salt Lake Tribune.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (23-4, 13-1 WCC): The Zags, who have won or shared 15 of the last 17 WCC championships, need to win one of their final four games or have BYU, San Francisco and Saint Mary’s each lose once to claim the outright title and No. 1 seed for the WCC tournament in Las Vegas. Junior guard Kevin Pangos leads the team in scoring (15.2) and had 24 points, making 6-of-10 from 3-point range, in the first meeting. Junior forward Sam Dower Jr. (14.8) and 7-1 sophomore center Przemek Karnowski (10.2) give the Zags a strong inside game.

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (18-10, 10-5): The Cougars come in off a 60-57 road victory at Saint Mary’s to move into second place in the WCC, a half-game ahead of the Gaels and San Francisco, and hold the tie-breaker against both. Junior guard Haws is one of the nation’s premier shooters, averaging a WCC-best 24.1 points while connecting on 44.2 percent of his 3-point shots. Guards Kyle Collinsworth (14.1) and Matt Carlino (13.5) and forward Eric Mika (12.3) also average in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. BYU is 12-1 at home this season and has won nine in a row since a 90-88 loss to Iowa State on Nov. 20.

2. Haws has 46 career 20-point games and 10 career 30-point games.

3. Pangos has 1,275 career points and needs 66 more to overtake John Stockton for 20th place on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Brigham Young 73, Gonzaga 70