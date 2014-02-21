Brigham Young 73, Gonzaga 65

Brigham Young 73, No. 22 Gonzaga 65: Anson Winder scored a game-high 17 points to lead the host Cougars to the upset in West Coast Conference play.

Matt Carlino finished with 15 points, a game-high six assists and also had three steals for Brigham Young (19-10, 11-5). Freshman forward Eric Mika scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Tyler Haws chipped in with 12 points as the Cougars won for just the second time in their last 15 games against a ranked opponent.

Sam Dower had 14 points and eight rebounds and Kevin Pangos added 13 points for Gonzaga (23-5, 13-2). The Bulldogs, who had 16 turnovers and connected on just 4-of-18 3-pointers, need to win one of their final three games to clinch an outright conference championship.

Brigham Young, which entered the game 0-4 this season against ranked opponents, built up a 34-24 first half lead with Mika, normally a starter, coming off the bench to score 11 points over an eight-minute stretch. Gonzaga, getting five points off the bench from seldom-used 7-1 backup center Ryan Edwards, went on a 15-2 run to take a 39-36 lead before Haws nailed a 3-pointer off one leg at the buzzer to tie it at halftime.

Haws began the second half by sinking a jumper that started a 6-0 run for the Cougars who never trailed in the second half. The Zags closed to within 64-60 on a pair of free throws by Kyle Dranginis with 3:53 remaining, but Carlino scored on back-to-back possessions to put the Cougars back up by eight points and Gonzaga never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Haws scored in double figures for the 42nd-straight game, which ties him with Jimmer Fredette for the sixth-longest streak in school history. ... Edwards, forced into to duty because of foul problems to Dower and starting center Przemek Karnowski, scored the first two field goals of his career. ... BYU improved to 13-1 at home this season with the only loss to Iowa State 90-88.