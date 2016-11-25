Preview: Gonzaga vs. Florida

Florida is off to its best start in four years and the Gators face their toughest challenge yet Friday when they take on No. 11 Gonzaga in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida trailed by as many as six early in the second half before sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen made key plays down the stretch and scored 21 points in an 81-76 victory over Seton Hall in the first round Thursday.

Graduate transfer Canyon Barry scored 20 off the bench for the Gators, who last opened with five straight victories in 2012-13 when they went 7-0. Gonzaga got a balanced effort offensively and wore down upset-minded Quinnipiac before pulling away for an 82-62 victory in the first round Thursday. The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 in the tournament, which they won in 2008 and 2012 at the HP Field House. “It’s been great for us. It’s always given us a barometer where we’re at,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters. “To get out here on the road as a group at Thanksgiving, I think it does nothing but kind of draw us even closer.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT GONZAGA (4-0): The twin towers of freshman Zach Collins (13.8 points) and senior Przemek Karnowski (13.0) – both at least 7-0, continue to produce while four other players are averaging double figures in scoring. California transfer Jordan Mathews and sophomore guard Josh Perkins each scored 10 on Thursday and Washington transfer Nigel Williams-Goss is filling the scoresheet while averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The Bulldogs are holding opponents to 37.9 percent shooting, but average 12.3 turnovers.

ABOUT FLORIDA (5-0): Allen produced his best game of the season while draining 3-of-8 from 3-point range and hauling in six rebounds Thursday and Barry, who arrived from Charleston in the offseason, had his third straight strong game – averaging 17.7 points in that span. Point guard Chris Chiozza registered his first double-figure scoring output of the campaign with 14 points and only one turnover. John Egbunu, a 6-11 junior who must come up big against the Gonzaga front line, totaled eight points to go along with 10 rebounds and four blocks Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Florida F Devin Robinson is 20-for-33 from the field, including 5-for-11 from 3-point range, in the first five games.

2. Collins, a highly regarded recruit from Las Vegas, drained 18 of his first 24 shots from the field.

3. Florida PG Kasey Hill is off to a rough start while shooting 33 percent from the field with 17 assists and 14 turnovers – five Thursday.

PREDICTION: Florida 80, Gonzaga 75