Preview: Gonzaga vs. Georgia

Perhaps no team in the nation has been more impressive this season than No. 11 Gonzaga, which takes on Georgia on Wednesday at the NIT Season Tip-Off at Madison Square Garden. The Bulldogs have played three unranked teams, defeating them by a combined 152 points, and also met a ranked team in SMU in a game they won by 16. Entering the week, Gonzaga ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring (seventh), field-goal percentage (ninth) and assists (third).

“You never know on our team who’s going to be the guy,” said Angel Nunez, who set career highs with 24 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in Gonzaga’s 109-55 win over Division II St. Thomas Aquinas College on Saturday. “We have some pretty consistent dudes that are going to play well every day, but you never know whose game it’s going to be.” Nunez is part of a bench that has racked up 157 points through the first four games, giving the Bulldogs a remarkable amount of depth that could wear down the Bulldogs. Georgia has won three straight but was not at its best in Saturday’s 13-point win over Florida Atlantic.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (4-0): Nine Bulldogs average at least 16 minutes and seven of those players shoot at least 50 percent from the field. Kevin Pangos, the team’s top scorer last season, is actually sixth on the current squad at 10.3 points while Gary Bell Jr., the second-leading returning scorer, is fifth with a 10.8-point average. The leading scorer and rebounder for the Bulldogs through four games is 6-10 freshman Domantas Sabonis (14 points, 7.5 rebounds), the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-1): The Bulldogs have four players averaging between 11.8 and 14.0 points, led by senior forward Marcus Thornton, who also paces the team with 7.8 rebounds. One negative in Thornton’s game is that he is shooting 47.6 percent from the foul line as part of a 68.1 percent team effort for Georgia. Versatile forward Nemanja Djurisic has increased his scoring every season during his four-year career and is averaging 13.5 points to go with six rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face the winner of St. John‘s-Minnesota in Friday’s tournament title game. The losers of Wednesday’s semifinals will square off earlier Friday evening.

2. Georgia missed 33 shots against Florida Atlantic and grabbed an offensive rebound on 14 of those misses. The team is averaging 11.3 offensive boards.

3. Gonzaga has outscored its opponents 202-89 in the first half this season, an average score of 51-22.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, Georgia 61