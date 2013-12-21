Preview: Gonzaga vs. Kansas State

Kansas State senses an opportunity to bolster up the resume and seeks its sixth straight victory when it faces No. 15 Gonzaga on a neutral court in the Wichita Wildcat Classic. The Wildcats don’t have a true signature win yet this season and the powerful Bulldogs sure meet the qualifications of a quality victory. Gonzaga has rolled off six consecutive victories since falling to Dayton in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

The Zags are proficient both inside and outside and have scored 90 or more points five times while averaging 87.5 per game. Five of Gonzaga’s top six scorers are shooting better than 52 percent from the field and Kansas State coach Bruce Weber is highly concerned with how to limit the damage. “We have to control their transition,” Weber said at a press conference. “I think it is like 40-some percent of their points come out of transition and it comes in different ways. It is not just layups. It is sometimes a kick-ahead 3, sometimes it is swing and get it to a big guy and sometimes it is into a quick ball screen to get you spread out.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (10-1): Guard Kevin Pangos will be vying to regain his rhythm after scoring just 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in last Saturday’s victory over South Alabama. Pangos is averaging a team-best 18.7 points and has knocked down a team-high 37 3-pointers and when he’s on his game, defenses are forced to come out further and post players Sam Dower (14.6 points, 60.4 percent shooting) and Przemek Karnowski (9.8, 58.2 percent) have more room to operate. Karnowski (8.1) and Dower (7.4) are strong on the boards and guard Gary Bell Jr. (14.5 points) is making 50.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (7-3): Freshman guard Marcus Foster has been an immediate hit and has scored in double digits in nine straight games while averaging a team-leading 14.4 points. Foster’s shot selection could be better – he’s making just 38 percent – but he provides a much-needed ability to make things happen offensively. “When I score, I score in bunches,” he said after recording 14 points in last Sunday’s 72-43 victory over Troy. “You might see me score nine or 12 points in a row. It is something that you can expect out of me.”

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga defeated Kansas State 68-52 in Seattle last season for its lone win in three all-time meetings with the Wildcats.

2. The Bulldogs shoot 44.4 percent from 3-point range while Kansas State has struggled to a 27.8 percent clip.

3. Kansas State has held eight opponents under 65 points and gives up just 59.4 per game.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 77, Gonzaga 74