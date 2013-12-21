Kansas State 72, Gonzaga 62

Kansas State 72, No. 15 Gonzaga 62: Thomas Gipson scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats past the Bulldogs on a neutral floor in Wichita, Kan.

Marcus Foster scored 10 of his 14 points after intermission and Wesley Iwundu added 13 points for Kansas State (8-3). Shane Southwell tallied 11 points for the Wildcats, who committed just four turnovers while posting their sixth consecutive victory.

Drew Barham scored 13 points and Kevin Pangos added 12 for Gonzaga (10-2). Bulldogs forward Sam Dower had only four points and left in the first half with an apparent hip injury.

Gonzaga held a 52-51 lead after Pangos’ basket with nine minutes remaining before Gipson capped a 7-0 spurt with a basket to give the Kansas State a six-point edge. Gipson later hit back-to-back hoops and then added two free throws to increase the Wildcats’ lead to 64-54 with 1:03 to play as the Bulldogs went more than 5 1/2 minutes without a point.

Kansas State led 29-24 at halftime despite shooting just 34.6 percent. Southwell hit back-to-back shots to start the second half before Gonzaga later rolled off seven straight to move within a point with 14:50 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dower was injured after taking a hard fall and had to be helped to the locker room. … Foster has scored in double digits in 10 consecutive games. … Kansas State has held nine of its 11 opponents under 65 points and Gonzaga posted a season low for points after entering with an 87.5 average.