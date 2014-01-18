Preview: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Gonzaga bounced back impressively from a rare West Coast Conference loss and looks to complete a two-game road sweep of Los Angeles-area schools when it visits Loyola Marymount on Saturday. The No. 24 Bulldogs lost to Portland last week to end their 22-game conference winning streak but rebounded with a solid 70-53 win at Pepperdine on Thursday. The Lions are enduring a rough stretch with Thursday’s loss to Portland being their fifth consecutive defeat.

Loyola Marymount began WCC play with two straight wins before falling on hard times, and the 71-57 loss to the Pilots was the third double-digit defeat during the tailspin. Gonzaga has won five of its last six games and resides in first place in the conference, one game ahead of Brigham Young. The Bulldogs’ five conference victories have come by an average of 20.6 points, including three by 22 or more.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ROOT (Gonzaga), TWC SportsNet (Loyola Marymount)

ABOUT GONZAGA (15-3, 5-1 WCC): Forward Sam Dower played his best game since returning from a back injury by scoring 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds in the victory over Pepperdine. Dower was injured when he fell hard to the court in a loss to Kansas State on Dec. 21 and missed the next two games, with the outing against the Waves marking his first start since resuming play. “Sam got back into flying to the ball and being tough with the ball,” coach Mark Few said afterward. “He got a bunch of rebounds in traffic and got three offensive rebounds off free throws. Good things happened when we went to him on the block.”

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (10-9, 2-5 WCC): Guard Anthony Ireland, who averages 18.7 points and 5.4 assists, needs to be on top of his game for the Lions to have any chance of recording an upset. The senior, who will set a school mark by playing in his 120th career game, had a 14-point performance against Portland to move into sixth place in school history with 1,932 career points - surpassing school legend Jeff Fryer (1,922, 1986-90) from the high-scoring Hank Gathers/Bo Kimble era. Guard Evan Payne (14.1) and forward Gabe Levin (10.8) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won the last eight meetings, including all three last season.

2. Bulldogs G Kevin Pangos leads the team in scoring (16.9) and 3-pointers (53) while sharing the team assists lead (4.2) with PG David Stockton.

3. The Lions are shooting a woeful 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 78, Loyola Marymount 66