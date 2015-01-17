Preview: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

While slow traffic nearly caused No. 3 Gonzaga to arrive late to its last game, the Bulldogs recovered from a second-half letdown just in time to give coach Mark Few his 200th win in conference play. After escaping Pepperdine with a two-point victory, Gonzaga eyes its 11th straight victory on Saturday when it visits Loyola Marymount. The Bulldogs arrived 25 minutes before their scheduled tip time Thursday when accidents on the Pacific Coast Highway led to long delays for all drivers.

Gonzaga overcame 14-of-33 shooting from the foul line to escape Malibu with a 78-76 victory, although it doesn’t figure to get taxed nearly as much against the Lions, who the Bulldogs have defeated 10 consecutive times. Loyola Marymount ended a five-game losing streak on Thursday with an 80-68 home victory over Portland, becoming the last West Coast Conference team to get a league win. The Lions, who shot a season-best 8-of-12 beyond the arc, received career-high scoring efforts from Ayodeji Egbeyemi (22 points) and Marin Mornar (21) in one of their finest offensive performances of the season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports, TWC SportsNet, CSN California

ABOUT GONZAGA (17-1, 6-0 WCC): The Bulldogs began the season with five different leading scorers in their first six games, but 6-10 forward Kyle Wiltjer (16.8 points) has paced the team in eight of the last 12. Freshman Domantas Sabonis (10 points, 6.2 rebounds), who posted his second double-double Thursday with 18 points and a career-high 12 boards, and Przemek Karnowski (11.1, 6.2) join Wiltjer and guard Kevin Pangos (12.3 points, 4.9 assists) as Gonzaga regulars who rank among the top 15 in the conference in field-goal percentage. Pangos’ 279 career 3-pointers leaves him one behind second-place Richie Frahm and nine behind Blake Stepp for the most in school history.

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-13, 1-5): Although they are only 1-2 since Chase Flint re-entered the starting lineup, the Lions have posted their two best scoring efforts in league play on the strength of consecutive eight-assists games from their senior point guard. “We had good balance and Chase is getting comfortable being the quarterback of this team. There were a lot of positives from the entire lineup,” first-year coach Mike Dunlap told repotrters, after six players scored at least seven points against Portland. One of those players was the conference’s third-leading scorer in Evan Payne (19.2), who matched a season low with seven points after missing the previous game for undisclosed reasons.

TIP-INS

1. With a win on Saturday, Gonzaga will surpass the 2012-13 Bulldogs for the best start in school history.

2. Loyola Marymount has shot at least 50 percent from the 3-point line in each game since Flint rejoined the lineup.

3. Pangos, who became the 16th Gonzaga player to top 1,600 career points on Thursday, needs 17 more to pass Frahm (1,621) and move into the top 10 on the school’s all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, Loyola Marymount 68