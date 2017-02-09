Preview: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Top-ranked Gonzaga hopes to have junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss back in the lineup when it visits Loyola Marymount on Thursday in West Coast Conference play. Williams-Goss, who is in the mix of national player of the year candidates, missed last Saturday's 90-55 trouncing of Santa Clara with a sprained ankle and is questionable to play against the Lions.

Williams-Goss suffered the injury while scoring 33 points in a victory over Brigham Young on Feb. 2, but the Bulldogs didn't miss a step without him while securing their 24th consecutive victory. "Our best player sitting out just goes back to the depth and guys are ready to step up at any time," sophomore guard Josh Perkins told reporters. "Obviously we're a better team with Nigel, and we need him out there but the team played really well defensively and offensively." Gonzaga has won its last 15 games against the Lions, including a 93-55 home win on Jan. 12. Loyola Marymount, which is hosting a No. 1 team for just the third time in school history, has dropped four of its last six games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Gonzaga), Spectrum SportsNet (Loyola Marymount)

ABOUT GONZAGA (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference): The next victory will make it 10 straight seasons in which the Bulldogs have won 25 or more games, and this edition remains unbeaten primarily because of Williams-Goss, who leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.6), assists (4.8) and steals (39 total). "Being undefeated is obviously a huge accomplishment," Williams-Goss told reporters. "But we've still got a lot of areas to grow in." Senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds), freshman forward Zach Collins (10.8 points) and senior shooting guard Jordan Mathews (10.5, team-best 54 3-pointers) also score in double digits.

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (11-12, 4-8): Senior swingman Buay Tuach excelled in the first meeting against Gonzaga by scoring 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting while the rest of his teammates were a combined 13-of-48. Tuach ranks second the Lions with an 11.9 average and recorded 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 74-64 loss to San Francisco. Senior point guard Brandon Brown has team-leading averages of 13.7 points and 4.5 assists but matched his season low of five points in the first meeting with Gonzaga and also struggled against San Francisco when he tallied just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 36-3 against Loyola Marymount during Mark Few's 18-season coaching tenure.

2. Lions senior C Stefan Jovanovic (8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds) matched his career high of 13 rebounds in the loss to the Dons.

3. Perkins (9.3 points, 3.8 assists) has 17 assists against three turnovers over the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 87, Loyola Marymount 63