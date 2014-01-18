(Updated: ADDS “a” before “minute” in 1st sentence of 4th graph. CORRECTS time of Payne’s three-point play in 2nd sentence of 4th graph.)

No. 24 Gonzaga 82, Loyola Marymount 72: Sam Dower scored a career-best 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the visiting Bulldogs held off the Lions in West Coast Conference play.

Drew Barham made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Gerard Coleman tallied 11 for Gonzaga (16-3, 6-1). The Bulldogs had a 41-31 rebounding edge while beating Loyola Marymount for the 38th time in the last 41 meetings.

Evan Payne scored 19 points and C.J. Blackwell added 13 for the Lions (10-10, 2-6), who lost their sixth consecutive game. Anthony Ireland had 13 points and nine assists while setting a school record by playing in his 120th career game.

Barham hit two 3-pointers in less than a minute as Gonzaga used a 20-5 burst to turn a two-point deficit into a 70-57 lead with 6 1/2 minutes to play. Loyola Marymount pulled within 77-70 on Payne’s 3-point play with 2:52 left but four straight points by Dower in the final minute stretched the lead back to 12.

Dower had 14 points and nine rebounds in the first half as Gonzaga took a 42-33 lead. The Bulldogs led by 10 before the Lions put together a 14-2 spurt to take a 52-50 lead on Payne’s basket with just over 14 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bulldogs leading scorer Kevin Pangos had just three points on 1-of-11 shooting. … Lions F Alex Osborne grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-digit effort this season. … Dower (1,020) became the 37th player in Gonzaga history to reach 1,000 career points while surpassing his previous career high of 27 points.