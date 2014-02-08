Preview: Gonzaga at Memphis

Gonzaga steps away from its usual dominance of the West Coast Conference to visit Memphis on Saturday in a primetime nonconference clash. The teams will be rekindling a rivalry that emerged through six straight meetings from 2006-11, five of which were won by the Tigers. The No. 20 Bulldogs are the slightly hotter team coming in, having won seven in a row over WCC opponents, including a 71-66 triumph over Portland on Wednesday that avenged their only loss in league play.

Memphis is tied for third place in the American Athletic Conference after a 101-69 rout of Rutgers on Tuesday. Austin Nichols scored 18 points and Joe Jackson added 16 as the Tigers set season highs with 12 3-pointers and a 59 percent mark from the floor in their best offensive showing against a Division I opponent since Nov. 23, 2010. Gonzaga entered the weekend ranked third in the nation with a shooting percentage of 50.3, while Memphis was 18th at 48.5.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT GONZAGA (21-3): While the Bulldogs are well on their way to claiming the WCC regular season crown for the 15th time in 17 seasons, they haven’t run away from opponents on a regular basis lately. Five of their last six games have been decided by 10 points or fewer and Mark Few’s team needed to survive a tough second half in the win over Portland, with Kevin Pangos scoring seven of his 13 points in the final two minutes to help the club hang on. The sluggish stretch run was part of a three-game span that has seen one of the nation’s most accurate teams post a 39.9 percent showing from the floor.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (17-5): The Tigers have shown an ability to respond to some of their setbacks in a dramatic way, as evidenced by the rout of Rutgers, which came on the heels of a loss to Southern Methodist three days earlier. Nichols has been the catalyst in many of those responses, as the freshman big man has made 30-of-41 shots while averaging 13 points in the first game after a loss, compared to 6.6 points on 51.4 percent shooting in all other contests. Jackson, meanwhile, has been the consistent presence with at least 14 points and five assists in each of his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Jackson (1,531 career points) needs 15 to surpass Chris Douglas-Roberts and move into ninth place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

2. Pangos is 5-for-24 from the field in his last three games.

3. This marks just the seventh true road game for Gonzaga.

PREDICTION: Memphis 84, Gonzaga 80