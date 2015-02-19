Preview: Gonzaga at Pacific

Second-ranked Gonzaga is tearing through the West Coast Conference and attempts to notch its 20th consecutive victory when it visits University of the Pacific on Thursday. The Bulldogs know a stumble to a subpar squad could cost them a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and they received one of those scares just last Saturday. Pepperdine gave Gonzaga a fierce battle before the Bulldogs were able to notch a 56-48 victory.

Gonzaga is three games ahead of second-place Saint Mary’s with four conference games remaining as it closes in on another regular-season title. The Bulldogs scored their fewest points of the season while skating past Pepperdine and that might not be good news for Pacific, which is struggling with seven consecutive defeats – the last three by an average of 20 points. The Tigers were no match for Gonzaga on Jan. 24 when they suffered a 91-60 road loss.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ROOT (Gonzaga), CSN Bay Area (Pacific)

ABOUT GONZAGA (26-1, 14-0 WCC): The contest against Pepperdine ranked as one of the Bulldogs’ most sluggish outings of the campaign but coach Mark Few was not dismayed. “It’s February,” Few told reporters. “These games aren’t going to be pretty. They’re going to be mucked up and rugged.” Forward Kyle Wiltjer (team-best 16.4 points) continues to shine and has 10 outings of 20 or more points, guard Kevin Pangos has drained a team-best 61 3-pointers to go with his 12.3 scoring average and reserve forward Domantas Sabonis remains the WCC’s top freshman as he is shooting 70.7 percent from the field while averaging 9.9 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds.

ABOUT PACIFIC (10-16, 2-12): The Tigers have just one player scoring in double digits in guard T.J. Wallace, who leads the team in both scoring (13.4) and rebounding (5.7). Forward Gabriel Aguirre, who averages 8.1 points, scored a team-best 14 points in last Saturday’s 84-59 trouncing at the hands of BYU. Pacific averages 64.1 points per game and has scored 60 or fewer in five of the last six games.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won six of the previous seven meetings.

2. Pacific G Dulani Robinson is 15-of-53 from the field over the last six games.

3. Bulldogs G Byron Wesley is 16-of-26 shooting over the past four contests.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 87, Pacific 61