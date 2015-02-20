Wiltjer scores 45 as Gonzaga wins 20th straight

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Kyle Wiltjer in particular, sure know how to quiet a crowd.

The junior forward poured in a career-high 45 points for third-ranked Gonzaga, and the hot-shooting Bulldogs pulled away early and then held off pesky Pacific 86-74 to become the nation’s first team to win 27 games this season.

They did it before a noisy throng of 5,672 fans at Spanos Center, the most to see a Pacific home game this season. That crowd was at full pitch as the Tigers came out swinging to take an early lead three minutes into the game.

After that, it was all Wiltjer. Scoring at will on outside jumpers and drives to the basket, he didn’t stop until his seventh 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining gave him the third-most points in a game in Gonzaga history, and the most since Frank Burgess scored a school-record 52 in 1961.

It was the most points ever scored in a game by a Pacific opponent.

“I was just in the zone,” Wiltjer said. “I wasn’t really thinking about it. It just happened. I was just trying to win the game. The points just came.”

They never stopped coming. Wiltjer had 22 points by halftime, and he came up with big shot after big shot every time Pacific threatened to get back in the game.

Wiltjer shot 15 of 22 attempts from the floor and made seven of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc as his teammates continuously fed him the ball and set him up for good looks. Wiltjer also led the Bulldogs with six rebounds and had four assists.

“He started early and finished late,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “This was one when he was on it all night. I’ve seen him do it in practice. It’s not like it was an out-of-body experience. But tonight, his teammates did a good job finding him and making the extra pass or two to get it to him.”

In the process, the unselfish Bulldogs (27-1) tied a school record with their 20th consecutive win. The mark was set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.

The Bulldogs gave Few his second 15-0 start in West Coast Conference play by making 11 of their first 15 shots from the field -- including 6-for-6 accuracy from 3-point range -- and then answering each time Pacific made a run.

Doing most of the answering was Wiltjer, who gave an indication of things to come by sinking six of his first seven shots, including all three attempts from beyond the arc.

“Unbelievable,” Pacific coach Ron Verlin said. “He shot the ball so well. I’ve been doing this 25 years, and you just don’t see that too often. Especially guys coming in and doing it at your own home.”

Behind the play of sophomore guards T.J. Wallace (19 points) and David Taylor (18 points), Pacific never went away. However., the Tigers simply had no answer for Gonzaga’s scoring machine

Wiltjer’s fifth 3-pointer with 7:50 to play put Gonzaga’s lead back to double digits at 66-55. When Pacific followed with the next two baskets, Wiltjer took a pass on the perimeter and calmly sank another 3-pointer.

“I was just getting open and they were finding me,” Wiltjer said. “I’d have to go back to seventh or eighth grade to find the last time I scored that much.”

Pacific (10-17, 2-13) wasn’t quite done yet. Wallace followed his three-point play with a jumper to bring the Tigers within 71-64 with 5:21 to play.

Wiltjer responded with consecutive driving layups, and Pacific never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

“We took a lot of their shots at us and kept hanging in there,” Verlin said. “That’s the best we’ve shot the three all year. Defensively, we just didn’t do enough to stop them, especially Wiltjer.”

Guard Gary Bell Jr. scored 12 points for Gonzaga. Guard Ray Bowles scored 13 points for Pacific, and forward Eric Thompson added 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Tigers.

NOTES: The Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive WCC game dating back to last season. ... Gonzaga started WCC play at least 14-0 for the fifth time under coach Mark Few. ... The Bulldogs placed five players in double figures during a 91-60 victory over Pacific at Spokane, Wash., on Jan. 24. ... Gonzaga senior PG Kevin Pangos started his 131st consecutive game. He finished with four points, eight assists and five rebounds. ... Sophomore G T.J. Wallace entered Thursday as Pacific’s leading scorer (13.4 points per game) and rebounder (5.7 per game) and was second in assists.