Preview: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

No. 24 Gonzaga looks to bounce back after its worst effort of the season when it visits Pepperdine on Thursday with first place in the West Coast Conference on the line. The Bulldogs, who were playing their first conference game on the road, trailed by as many as 17 points in losing at Portland 82-73 last time out. It was the first time the Pilots had defeated Gonzaga in their last 21 meetings.

Pepperdine moved a half-game behind Gonzaga in the WCC standings after edging San Diego over the weekend to snap a two-game losing streak. Stacy Davis scored a career-high 28 points to help the Waves move to 4-2 in the conference, their best start since 2004. Pepperdine’s last win over Gonzaga was in 2002 in Malibu.

TV: 10 p.m., ROOT, Time Warner Cable SportsNet.

ABOUT GONZAGA (14-3, 4-1): Gonzaga had its conference winning streak snapped at 22 games at Portland. The Bulldogs got 14 points from Sam Dower, who is back to full strength after suffering an ankle injury. Kevin Pangos added a dozen in the game but suffered through one of his worst shooting efforts (3-for-10) in a while for Gonzaga, which is still without starting guard Gary Bell Jr. (hand).

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (11-7, 4-2): The Waves look to go on a roll as Thursday’s contest starts a stretch of five of the next seven games at home. Brendan Lane and Malcolm Brooks returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game against BYU with injuries to combine for 17 points in the 69-65 comeback win against San Diego. Lane, a transfer from UCLA, suffered a bad cut in the game that required 10 stitches but is expected to play tonight.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga ranks second in the nation in field goal percentage (51.5 percent).

2. Pepperdine is 4-2 at home,n including 2-0 in WCC play.

3. Pepperdine looks to be at full strength. The Waves are 3-0 with its full roster.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 78, Pepperdine 73