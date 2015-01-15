Preview: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Gonzaga will look for its 27th straight victory against Pepperdine when the No. 3 Bulldogs head south for a key West Coast Conference game Thursday night. Gonzaga was last beaten by the Waves on Jan. 18, 2002 at Firestone Fieldhouse, which was also the last season Pepperdine started 4-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs have won nine straight since their only loss of the season, an overtime defeat to current-No. 9 Arizona, while Pepperdine has won three in a row.

Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos is having a stellar senior year for the Bulldogs, especially when it comes to shooting efficiency. He’s 15-for-25 from the floor in the last three games to bump his shooting percentage to 50.8, a nice rise from the 43 percent he converted last season. His 3-point percentage has also jumped from 41.2 to 48.1 and even his assists are up to 4.9 from 3.6 last season, all while playing about 3 1/2 minutes less per game.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT Northwest, TWC SportsNet

ABOUT GONZAGA (16-1, 5-0 WCC): Kyle Wiltjer continues to carry on the tradition of talented big men for the Bulldogs. Much like Adam Morrison and Kelly Olynyk before him, the 6-10 Kentucky transfer is a tough player to guard with his combination of size and skill, particularly when it comes to shooting a high percentage from long distance. Wiltjer is averaging a team-high 16.4 points while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (11-5, 4-1): The player the Bulldogs will need to stop is 6-6 wing Stacy Davis, who averages 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds, both of which rank in the top six in the WCC. His numbers are right on par with last season, when he averaged 15.1 and 7.6 en route to earning first-team all-WCC recognition. He’s had two of his best games against two of Pepperdine’s toughest opponents this season, scoring a season-high 26 against Arizona State on Dec. 13 and registering 23 last Thursday against BYU.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has the longest home winning streak in the nation (34) after No. 4 Duke was upset Tuesday night against Miami (Fla.).

2. The Bulldogs have reached the WCC tournament final in 17 straight seasons, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

3. Gonzaga G Byron Wesley is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds after averaging 17.8 and 6.4 at USC last season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 81, Pepperdine 71