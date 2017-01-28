Preview: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Third-ranked Gonzaga has won 21 consecutive contests and can match the school record set in 2014-15 when it visits Pepperdine on Saturday for a West Coast Conference matchup. A victory also could conceivably elevate the Bulldogs to No. 1 in the country on Monday, as top-ranked Kansas and No. 2 Villanova lost games this week.

Gonzaga only has been ranked No. 1 on one occasion - in the final weeks of the 2012-13 season - and coach Mark Few isn't concerned about the possible top ranking or matching the school-best winning streak having an effect on his club. "This group has done an excellent job of focusing on the process and only things we can control," Few told reporters after Thursday's 79-43 home rout of San Diego. The Bulldogs rolled to a 92-62 victory over Pepperdine on Dec. 29, but Waves standout Lamond Murray Jr. feels things could be different in Saturday's rematch. "We played well in the first half against them up there and we kind of just fell off, and that's been our problem," Murray told reporters after Thursday's 78-60 win over Portland, which halted a five-game losing streak. "If we play a complete game and give them a really good game, we could possibly win that game."

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (21-0, 9-0 West Coast Conference): Nigel Williams-Goss regained his form with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting against San Diego after scoring a season-low four points three nights earlier versus Portland. Williams-Goss has been a difference-maker for the Bulldogs as he leads the team in scoring (15 points), rebounding (5.6), assists (4.7) and steals (35). Przemek Karnowski (12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) has been solid in the middle and sharpshooter Jordan Mathews (10.7 points) has drained a team-leading 51 3-pointers.

ABOUT PEPPERDINE (6-15, 2-7): Murray, a senior guard and son of the former NBA player, scored 22 points in the win over Portland and leads the WCC with a 20.8 average. He has strung together six consecutive 20-point efforts and recorded his second double-double of the season by collecting 10 rebounds in the victory over the Pilots. Senior forward Chris Reyes grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds against Portland and is averaging 14.4 points and a team-best 8.1 boards while Jeremy Major is averaging 11.6 points and a team-high four assists.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won its last 32 meetings with Pepperdine.

2. Major tied his career best of five 3-pointers in the victory over Portland.

3. Bulldogs freshman F Killian Tillie (ankle) missed Wednesday's game and also will sit out against the Waves.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 66