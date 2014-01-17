(Updated: CORRECTED run to 22-3 in 4th graph.)

No. 24 Gonzaga 70, Pepperdine 53: Sam Dower scored a game-high 18 points and the visiting Bulldogs bounced back from a rare West Coast Conference loss with a dominant defensive performance.

Kevin Pangos added 14 points for Gonzaga (15-3, 5-1) which had its 22-game WCC winning streak snapped in its last game at Portland. The Bulldogs also got 11 points from Przemek Karnowski and held the Waves to season low in points and field goal percentage (32.7).

Stacy Davis was the lone Pepperdine player to reach double figures with 12 points, as the upstart Waves (11-8, 4-3) fell two games behind the Bulldogs in the conference standings. Pepperdine, which hasn’t beaten Gonzaga since 2002, got just seven points on 2-of-8 shooting from UCLA transfer Brendan Lane before fouling out with 6:36 to play.

Pepperdine led 18-17 midway through the first half but the Bulldogs ended the half on a 22-3 run to take a commanding 39-21 lead. Pangos, a junior from Canada, had 10 points and four assists before intermission.

David Stockton sank a 3-pointer with 11:34 left in the game to increase the Gonzaga lead to 55-32. The Bulldogs eventually built a 26-point advantage and outscored the Waves in the paint 38-18, while also outrebounding them 40-35.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pepperdine has lost 25 straight games to Gonzaga. ... Karnowski was called for a flagrant foul in the second half. ... Seven NBA scouts, including Pat Riley, were in attendance.