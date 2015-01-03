Preview: Gonzaga at Portland

Eighth-ranked Gonzaga looks to complete a three-game road sweep of West Coast Conference foes when it visits Portland on Saturday. The Bulldogs are off to a phenomenal start, having suffered only one setback - a 66-63 overtime loss to No. 7 Arizona on Dec. 6. Mark Few’s team owned the third-best field goal percentage in the nation entering Friday at 52.5 and the 13th-most points per game with 82.2.Gonzaga’s latest effort in San Diego was its worst offensively as the Bulldogs were held to a season-low 60 points by the Toreros. After scoring 35 points in the first half, Gonzaga went scoreless for seven minutes during the second but managed to hold on for a 60-48 victory. Alec Wintering had a 30-point effort against BYU on Monday, but the Pilots fell 97-88 in Provo.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (13-1, 2-0 WCC): “On nights when we’re not scoring as much and the pace is like this, we’ve just got to be able to stop them,” leading scorer Kyle Wiltjer told reporters after his team’s slow finish against San Diego. Wiltjer had 15 points against the Toreros and is averaging 17.1 on the season - fifth-most in the WCC. The Bulldogs, having already beat San Diego and BYU, have a chance to avenge their only other conference loss against Portland last season.

ABOUT PORTLAND (10-4, 1-1 WCC): The Pilots had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Cougars despite laying down their highest point total of the season. All five starters reached double figures for Portland, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with BYU, which had three starters score more than 20 points. Kevin Bailey, the team’s leading scorer a year ago, has missed the last seven games with a foot injury and will be a game-time decision Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won 35 of the last 37 meetings with Portland.

2. The Bulldogs have outrebounded their opponents in every game this season with an average margin of 9.9 - 12th in the nation.

3. The Pilots lead the WCC in blocks per game with 4.3, while Riley Barker has 90 and needs 13 more rejections to break the all-time record at Portland.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 79, Portland 67