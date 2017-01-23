Preview: Gonzaga at Portland

(Updated: Updates Gonzaga's ranking to third)

Third-ranked Gonzaga is the nation's lone unbeaten team and figures to have little trouble remaining that way when it visits Portland on Monday for the second meeting between the teams in three nights. The Bulldogs recorded a 73-52 home triumph over the Pilots in Saturday's West Coast Conference contest, and another victory will give the program its 20th consecutive 20-win campaign.

Gonzaga is rolling through its conference foes, and Saturday's 21-point decision lowered its margin of victory to 25.4 in its seven WCC wins. The Bulldogs have defeated the Pilots seven consecutive times and have won 19 of their last 20 visits to the Chiles Center in Portland. The Pilots have lost five consecutive games and emotionally were down on Saturday night after learning earlier in the day that the career of standout point guard Alec Wintering was over due to a knee injury. "Sometimes when you lose your leader like that, it wipes you out," Portland coach Terry Porter told reporters. "But the guys responded well with a great effort. We knew it was going to be a tall task. I loved the way we fought and got after it."

ABOUT GONZAGA (19-0, 7-0 West Coast Conference): Przemek Karnowski has been superb in conference play, averaging 14.6 points and shooting 70 percent to raise his season marks to 12.9 and 59.9, respectively. Nigel Williams-Goss suffered a bruised left hip during Saturday's game, and the team leader in scoring (15 points), rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.7) is hopeful of participating in the rematch. Jordan Mathews (10.8 points, team-best 48 3-pointers) has been limited to single digits in points in three of his last four games.

ABOUT PORTLAND (9-10, 2-5): Wintering, who suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's loss to San Francisco, was leading the team in scoring (19.3) and assists (5.6) while his 568 career assists are five shy of the school mark held by Darwin Cook (1976-80). The Pilots recorded just four assists and committed 16 turnovers while shooting only 32.2 percent on Saturday in their first game without Wintering. Jazz Johnson has scored in double digits in all 19 games, averaging 16.6 points, while Gabe Taylor is contributing 12.8 and a team-best six rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 34-2 against Portland during coach Mark Few's 18-year tenure.

2. The Pilots lost by an average of 25.2 points during their five-game skid, which includes a one-point setback against Loyola Marymount.

3. Bulldogs G Josh Perkins, who averages 9.4 points, has reached double digits just once in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 84, Portland 58