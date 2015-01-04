FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gonzaga 87, Portland 75
January 4, 2015

Gonzaga 87, Portland 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 8 Gonzaga 87, Portland 75: Przemek Karnowski and Kevin Pangos had 21 points apiece as the visiting Bulldogs survived a late scare in West Coast Conference play.

Karnowski added two steals and Pangos had six free throws in the final 30 seconds for Gonzaga (14-1, 3-0 WCC), which avenged last season’s 82-73 upset at the Chiles Center. Gary Bell Jr. had 12 points and Byron Wesley chipped in 10.

Alec Wintering totaled 20 points with a game-high eight assists while Thomas van der Mars had 17 points with eight rebounds for Portland (10-5, 1-2). Bobby Sharp poured in 11 points for the Pilots, who have dropped two straight games after winning three in a row.

Gonzaga ripped off a 13-2 run from the opening tip, but the Pilots climbed within seven just before the first media timeout when Volodymyr Gerun split a pair of defenders in the paint for a two-handed slam. Portland would get no closer as the Bulldogs finished the half on top 43-28 after shooting 56 percent from the field.

Portland rallied around a 15-1 spurt in the second frame and a pair of free throws from Wintering closed the gap to 75-70 with just under two minutes to play. Karnowski came up with a steal of van der Mars and he was fouled on a dunk at the other end as his three-point play stretched the lead back to 10 in the final minute, sealing it for the Bulldogs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga achieved its ninth straight 3-0 start in league play. ... The Bulldogs completed a three-game sweep of WCC teams they lost to on the road last season: San Diego, BYU and Portland.. ... Pilots G Kevin Bailey missed an eighth straight game with a foot injury. He averaged 15.3 points in the six games before his setback.

