Preview: Gonzaga at San Diego

Gonzaga, which is coming off a rare conference loss, faces an opponent it typically beats when it visits San Diego late Saturday night. The 22nd-ranked Bulldogs suffered only their second defeat in their last 33 West Coast Conference games when they fell to Brigham Young on Thursday but have emerged victorious in 33 of the last 35 meetings with the Toreros. San Diego put up a supreme effort in the first matchup this season before Gonzaga escaped with a 59-56 home win on Jan. 23.

The Toreros have lost 11 straight games to Gonzaga despite a few recent close calls, including the contest in Spokane in which Christopher Anderson missed a tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer. The Bulldogs are 2-2 over their last four games – including a non-conference loss to Memphis – and committed 16 turnovers in the sloppy 73-65 loss to BYU. “We had some silly ones right at the end,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said afterward. “You just can’t do that on the road.”

TV: Midnight ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (23-5, 13-2 WCC): The Bulldogs will clinch the regular-season conference crown with their next victory and will be looking for better shooting from guards Kevin Pangos and Gary Bell Jr. after the duo was a combined 6-of-20 against BYU. “We had some pretty good looks out there,” Few said. “Gary had a lot of good looks. We just didn’t knock them down.” Pangos averages a team-best 15.1 points, forward Sam Dower contributes 14.8 and 6.8 rebounds and Bell adds 11.3 points.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (15-14, 6-10): Guard Johnny Dee, who averages 17.1 points, nearly guided the Toreros to a home upset of Gonzaga last season when he scored 21 points in a 65-63 loss. Dee ranks fifth in school history with 1,432 career points and has made a school-record 241 3-pointers. Guard Duda Sanadze (13.2) and forward Dennis Kramer (11.6 points, team-best 6.7 rebounds) also score in double digits while Anderson averages 9.6 points and 5.9 assists to go with a team-leading 49 steals.

TIP-INS

1. Dower had 18 points in last month’s over the Toreros while Dee scored 26 for San Diego.

2. The Bulldogs held eight consecutive opponents under 70 points before giving up 73 against the Cougars.

3. Anderson has 515 career assists, 10 behind the school mark held by Brandon Johnson (2005-10).

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 73, San Diego 71