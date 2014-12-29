Preview: Gonzaga at San Diego

Eighth-ranked Gonzaga, fresh off a wild 87-80 victory at Brigham Young in their West Coast Conference opener Saturday, travels to San Diego for a Monday night contest. The Toreros dropped their opener to visiting Portland in heartbreaking fashion Saturday night 61-58 as the Pilots ended the game on a 9-0 run capped by a game-winning 3-pointer by guard Alec Wintering with three-tenths of a second to play. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for San Diego which included an impressive road victory at UC Santa Barbara (79-65) and a home win over New Orleans (85-60).

Gonzaga, which has won 13 of the last 14 regular season WCC titles, is in the midst of a three-game road trip to open WCC play and faces a quick turnaround after the entertaining and fast-paced game at BYU that saw the Bulldogs blow a 16-point first half lead and rally from a six-point second half deficit to pull out the victory. “It felt like four games in one,” coach Mark Few told reporters. “Luckily we made the plays, tightened up our defense down the stretch. That’s what made the difference.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports, FSN

ABOUT GONZAGA (12-1, 1-0 WCC): The Bulldogs were second in the nation in field goal percentage (53.2) through Saturday’s games and have five players who average in double figures led by 6-foot-10 Kentucky transfer Kyle Wiltjer (17.3). Senior guard Kevin Pangos, who scored 18 second-half points at BYU, ranks fifth in the nation in assist/turnover ratio (4.1) and is shooting 44.8 percent from 3-point range. He needs 22 more 3-pointers to break the school’s career mark of 288 held by Blake Stepp.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (7-6, 0-1): Senior guard Johnny Dee, a preseason all-WCC pick, is the only Torero to average in double figures (18.8). He needs just 27 points to surpass Brandon Johnson (1,790, 2005-10) as the school’s career scoring leader. Senior point guard Chris Anderson is second on the team in scoring (9.3) and ranks fourth in the nation in assists (7.2).

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has outrebounded all 13 of its opponents and is plus-10.4 in rebounding margin.

2. The Zags are tied with Ohio State for eighth nationally in assists (18.2) per game.

3. Dee ranks fourth on the WCC’s career 3-pointer list with 298.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 83, San Diego 74