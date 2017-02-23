Preview: Gonzaga at San Diego

Top-ranked Gonzaga has racked up 20 consecutive double-digit victories and is expected to again win by a substantial margin when it visits San Diego on Thursday in West Coast Conference play. The Bulldogs routed the Toreros 79-43 earlier this season and have won by 20 or more points 19 times this campaign.

Gonzaga certainly isn't battle-tested, considering all the easy wins, but stands just two victories away from completing an undefeated regular season. "We haven't really talked about it too much until this weekend," Bulldogs coach Mark Few told ESPN. "When we got done with Saturday's game, I said, 'Hey, here we are a weekend away from finishing the regular season undefeated. There is no time now for a letdown, and we have to put the pedal down and really go for this thing.'" Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting in last month's victory over San Diego and is a near-lock for WCC Player of the Year honors with season averages of 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. The Toreros posted a 60-58 double-overtime victory against Santa Clara on Saturday to halt a five-game losing streak.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT, Spectrum SportsNet

ABOUT GONZAGA (28-0, 16-0 West Coast Conference): Johnathan Williams (9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds) recorded his second double-double of the season when he notched 12 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's victory over Pacific, with the other coming when he registered 13 and 12 against San Diego last month. The red-hot Przemek Karnowski is averaging 18.3 points and eight rebounds over his last three games to raise his season marks to 12.8 and 5.8, respectively. Jordan Mathews is averaging 10.1 points but is just 6-of-18 shooting over his last three contests.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO (12-16, 5-11): Cameron Neubauer (11 points, 5.4 rebounds) has posted a double-double in two of his last three games, recording 24 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Santa Clara. Brett Bailey leads the Toreros in scoring (15.9 points) and rebounding (seven) while Olin Carter III averages 15.2 points and has knocked down a team-high 82 3-pointers. San Diego averages just 66 points per game and has scored 60 or fewer on 13 occasions, with a low of 27.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 39-4 against San Diego during Few's 18-year tenure.

2. The Bulldogs are on pace to set a school record for average points per game at 85.4. The 2000-01 squad holds the mark of 82.4.

3. The Toreros are hosting the No. 1 team in the nation for just the second time - they suffered a 101-71 loss to a top-ranked Kansas squad featuring future NBA first-round draft picks Paul Pierce, Raef LaFrentz, Jacque Vaughn and Scot Pollard at the San Diego Sports Arena on Dec. 9, 1995.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 81, San Diego 55