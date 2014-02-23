San Diego 69, Gonzaga 66

(Updated: ADDS “all” in graph 3)

San Diego 69, No. 22 Gonzaga 66: Johnny Dee scored 16 points as the host Toreros snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

Duda Sanadze added 15 points as San Diego (16-14, 7-10 West Coast Conference) defeated Gonzaga for just the third time in the last 36 meetings. Christopher Anderson contributed seven points, six assists and four steals as the Toreros built an 11-point second-half lead and held off a charge by the Bulldogs to record their third straight victory.

Sam Dower had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Przemek Karnowski added 17 points for Gonzaga (23-6, 13-3). Gary Bell Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the first half as the Bulldogs lost for the third time in their last five games.

San Diego led 64-57 after two free throws by Sanadze with 3:20 remaining before the Bulldogs rallied within 66-63 on David Stockton’s basket with 20.4 seconds to go. Sanadze hit one of two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining and Stockton drained a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left to pull Gonzaga within one before Sanadze hit two more free throws with 0.1 seconds to play.

Gonzaga trailed 36-34 at halftime and then watched the Toreros start the second half with a 13-4 burst to take the 11-point advantage with just over 16 minutes to play. The Bulldogs pulled within three before Thomas Jacobs scored four straight points to give San Diego a 60-53 edge with 6:32 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anderson raised his career assists count to 521, four short of the school mark held by Brandon Johnson (2005-10). … Bulldogs G Kevin Pangos had just four points on 2-of-8 shooting and failed to reach double digits for the fifth time in 11 games. … The win was San Diego’s first over the Bulldogs since a victory in the championship game of the 2008 WCC tournament.