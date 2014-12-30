(Updated: ADDS an s to rebounds in Para 2 DELETES extraneous word in second sentence of Para 2)

No. 8 Gonzaga 60, San Diego 48: Kyle Wiltjer scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the visiting Bulldogs to the West Coast Conference victory.

Byron Wesley scored 12 points and Kevin Pangos finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Gonzaga (13-1, 2-0 WCC). The Bulldogs, who entered the contest ranked No. 2 in the nation in field-goal percentage (53.2), shot 42.3 percent from the floor but finished with a 20-6 edge in points in the paint.

Johnny Dee scored a game-high 20 points on 5-of-16 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to lead San Diego (7-7, 0-2). Chris Anderson finished with seven rebounds and five assists but was 0-for-9 from the floor, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range, and failed to score as the Toreros shot 26.8 percent from the floor.

Wiltjer scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Gonzaga jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first five minutes. The Toreros trailed by just 25-17 after Dee was fouled on a 3-pointer and sank all three free throws, but Gonzaga went on a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Pangos and went into halftime with a comfortable 35-20 halftime lead.

Wiltjer fueled a 11-2 run with five points to give Gonzaga its biggest lead of 52-30 midway through the second half. The Toreros, taking advantage of a seven-minute scoring drought by the Bulldogs, got as close as nine points down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga finished with a 42-36 rebounding edge and has outrebounded every opponent this season. ... The Bulldogs finished 5-of-15 from 3-point range and have made at least four 3-pointers in every game this season. ... Przemek Karnowski grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go along with eight points for Gonzaga.