Preview: Gonzaga at San Francisco

No. 24 Gonzaga continues to stretch its lead in the West Coast Conference but things haven’t come easy for the Bulldogs as of late. After surviving yet another scare at Santa Clara on Wednesday, Gonzaga looks for its sixth straight win when it visits San Francisco on Saturday night. The Bulldogs, who have won two of their past three games by a combined five points, could open up a commanding three-game lead in the conference with a victory.

San Francisco has won three straight - all at home - to move into second place in the WCC. The Dons, who have beaten the Bulldogs in three of their last four games at San Francisco, were hammered at Gonzaga 69-41 earlier in the season. San Francisco shot just 25.5 percent from the field in the game, scoring by far its fewest points of the season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT.

ABOUT GONZAGA (19-3, 9-1 WCC): The Bulldogs blew a 10-point lead in the game’s final minutes before Sam Dower rescued them with a 3-pointer with two seconds to play to give them a 54-52 win at Santa Clara. Dower had taken just nine 3-pointers before hitting the game-winner for the Bulldogs, who scored a season-low 54 points. Gonzaga rolled over San Francisco earlier in the season despite missing starters Dower and Gary Bell Jr.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (14-8, 7-3): San Francisco never trailed in knocking off Portland last time out to complete a season sweep of the Pilots. Portland is the only conference team to beat Gonzaga this season. Saturday’s game wraps up a five-game homestand for the Dons, who are 11-4 on their home court.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga needed overtime to win at San Francisco last season.

2. Bulldogs G Kevin Pangos made just one field goal last game and didn’t attempt a 3-pointer for the first time this season.

3. Gonzaga shot just 34 percent from the field last game and slipped to third in the nation in shooting at 50.8 percent.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 80, San Francisco 74