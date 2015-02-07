Preview: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Gonzaga enters Saturday’s contest at San Francisco as the nation’s second-ranked team, leading many to wonder how the Zags would fare against top-ranked Kentucky. Georgia coach Mark Fox, whose squad has lost to both teams, told Kentucky.com that Gonzaga has both the size and scorers needed to match Kentucky’s defensive intensity. “That would be a great game,” Fox said. “I might buy a ticket to that game.”

Before Gonzaga can think about a possible matchup with Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, it needs to avoid a misstep in West Coast Conference play. The Zags should have little trouble with San Francisco, which has dropped to ninth in the 10-team league following four straight losses. Gonzaga leads the nation in field-goal percentage at 53.3 and has five players averaging double figures - including 6-10 forward Kyle Wiltjer, who leads the team with 15.8 points per game on 54 percent shooting.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (23-1, 11-0 WCC): Wiltjer combined with Przemek Karnowski and Domantas Sabonis to dominate the boards against San Francisco on Jan. 8, when the Zags recorded their fifth straight win over the Dons with an 88-57 victory. Sabonis, the reigning WCC Player of the Week, averages 10 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds. If the Dons focus on defending the Zags down low, they simply can turn to their senior backcourt of Gary Bell Jr., Byron Wesley and Kevin Pangos, who scored a combined total of 32 points in last month’s meeting.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (9-15, 3-9): Senior forward Kruize Pinkins scored a game-high 20 points against Gonzaga last month and averages a team-high 15.2 points for the Dons, who shot 36.4 percent in Thursday’s 69-57 loss to Portland. Mark Tollefsen is the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.4 points, but he was held to five on 2-of-10 shooting in last month’s loss to the Zags. The Dons have been outrebounded in nine of their last 12 games, and they’re shooting a dismal 27-for-105 from 3-point range over the last six contests.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 104-18 under coach Mark Few in the month of February.

2. San Francisco is 6-6 at home this season, including 1-4 in league play.

3. Gonzaga trailed at the half for just the second time this season in Thursday’s 77-63 win over Santa Clara.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, San Francisco 64