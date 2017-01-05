Preview: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Fourth-ranked Gonzaga strives to continue the best start in school history when it visits San Francisco on Thursday for a West Coast Conference contest. Nine of the Bulldogs' 14 wins have been by 20 or more points and they opened conference play with 30- and 20-point victories over Pepperdine and Pacific, respectively.

The 81-61 triumph at Pacific on Dec. 31 was Gonzaga's first true road game of the season, and coach Mark Few wasn't pleased with the intensity level. The Bulldogs trailed by eight points early in the second half before exploding with a 25-4 surge en route to posting another rout. Gonzaga has controlled the series with the Dons during Few's tenure by winning 32 of the 36 meetings, while San Francisco hasn't defeated a team ranked in the top five since topping No. 2 Wichita State on Dec. 29, 1981. The Dons were in position to upset Gonzaga last season, but their 16-point home lead with 8:49 left in regulation evaporated and the Bulldogs recovered to post a 102-92 overtime victory.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (14-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference): Shooting guard Jordan Mathews made a total of nine 3-pointers over the first two conference games and is 16-of-33 from beyond the arc over his last four contests. The transfer from Cal was mired in a shooting funk before the turnaround and leads the Bulldogs with 37 3-pointers while ranking fourth on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game. Point guard Nigel Williams-Goss paces Gonzaga in scoring (13.8 points), assists (4.7) and steals (24), while center Przemek Karnowski (12.7 points, team-best 6.3 rebounds) was superb against Pacific with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and a career-high seven assists.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (11-4, 1-1): The Dons are off to their best start since going 12-3 to open the 1999-2000 campaign, but first-year coach Kyle Smith is a bit concerned about a three-game stretch during which they host conference powers Gonzaga and Saint Mary's before visiting BYU. "It's a major challenge," Smith told reporters. "Believe me, I haven't been sleeping as well as I normally would this week. We have a (top-five) team in the nation coming into our gym and we're trying to keep the team loose, confident and prepared." Guard Ronnie Boyce has recorded five 20-point performances this season while averaging a team-leading 16 points per game, while freshman guard Charles Minlend (11.3 points) and forward Chase Foster (10.9) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga holds a 53-22 series lead, with San Francisco's most-recent win being a 66-65 triumph on Feb. 18, 2012.

2. The Dons are averaging 10.2 3-pointers per game and shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc, while the Bulldogs are holding opposing teams to 5.4 and 28.5 percent.

3. Bulldogs freshman PF Zach Collins is shooting 72.5 percent while averaging 10.5 points off the bench.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 93, San Francisco 77