No. 24 Gonzaga 75, San Francisco 65: Sam Dower scored a game-high 24 points and the visiting Bulldogs widened their West Coast Conference lead with their sixth straight win.

Dower, who lifted Gonzaga (20-3, 10-1) past Santa Clara on Thursday with a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds lift, did most of his damage from the free-throw line knocking down 12-of-13 attempts to score in double figures for the eighth straight time. Gary Bell Jr. added 13 points and Przemek Karnowski had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who swept the season series and won at San Francisco for the second straight year.

Avry Holmes paced San Francisco with 18 points but the Dons hurt their chances shooting just 34.5 percent from the field. Mark Tollefsen chipped in with 15 points and seven rebounds but the Dons (14-9, 7-4) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Dower had a dozen points at the break as Gonzaga took a 32-28 lead into halftime. The Dons cut the deficit to 34-33 on a jumper by Kruize Pinkins early in the second half but Gonzaga responded with a 9-2 run.

The Bulldogs built a 54-40 lead midway through the second half before Holmes and Chris Adams made 3-pointers for San Francisco. The Dons got as close as six points with 2:07 to play, but Gonzaga put the game away at the free-throw line and made 34-of-41 for the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga shot just 3-for-16 from 3-point range. ... Karnowski left the game three times trying to stop the bleeding from a cut over his eye he originally sustained by taking an elbow from a teammate. ... San Francisco’s Cole Dickerson and Pinkins combined for 12 points (15 shy of their average) before fouling out.