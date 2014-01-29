Preview: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Riding a four-game winning streak, No. 24 Gonzaga continues West Coast Conference play when it visits Santa Clara on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs got 21 points in the second half from Kevin Pangos to beat Brigham Young last game and open up some breathing room in the conference standings. Gonzaga shot 57.4 percent from the field in the game and continues to rank second nationally in shooting percentage.

The Bulldogs needed 21 points from David Stockton to defeat Santa Clara in the conference opener earlier in the season. Gonzaga led 53-50 with 8:14 to play before pulling away, but it is important to note that the Bulldogs played without Sam Dower (back) and both Gary Bell Jr. and Pangos played but were dealing with injuries. Now the team is battling the flu bug as it heads into the second half of WCC play.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT GONZAGA (18-3, 8-1 WCC): While the Bulldogs have gotten a bit healthier, they are now dealing with the flu bug that coach Mark Few said has zapped his ailing players for up to four days. Reserve center Gerald Coleman returned to practice on Monday, but another reserve, Ryan Edwards, missed the workout with the flu. Pangos is also dealing with the virus but is expected to play.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (10-12, 3-6): After starting the WCC schedule at 3-2, Santa Clara has lost four straight including its last two home games. Jared Brownridge leads the Broncos averaging 20.9 points in conference action, but while the Zags are one of the best shooting teams in the nation, Santa Clara ranks last in shooting in the WCC. Both Brandon Clark (17.4) and Brownridge (17.1) are among the top five scorers in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Few said the entire campus has been hit pretty hard with the flu.

2. Santa Clara is the lone team in the WCC with a sub-.500 record.

3. Gonzaga leads the series 50-30.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 75, Santa Clara 68