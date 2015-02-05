Preview: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Gonzaga, which moved up to No. 2 in the national rankings this week, begins a two-game West Coast Conference road trip to the Bay Area on Thursday when it faces Santa Clara. The ranking is the highest for a WCC team since Gonzaga achieved a No. 1 national rating during the 2012-13 season when the Bulldogs were the overall No. 1 national seed for the 2013 NCAA Tournament. That squad went on to lose to Wichita State in the round of 32 and finished with an overall record of 32-3.

Gonzaga’s starting backcourt of Kevin Pangos and Gary Bell Jr. were the third- and fourth-leading scorers as sophomores in 2012-13 on a squad that that also featured Kelly Olynyk, Sam Dower and Elias Harris. “This roster has guys who can score in different ways,” Pangos told the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “And we don’t have so many role guys as much as guys that can do a bit of everything. We’re more experienced.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (22-1, 10-0 WCC): Pangos (12.2) ranks second on the team in scoring and is second in the WCC in 3-point shooting (45.5). Forward Kyle Wiltjer, a transfer from Kentucky who played a key role as a sixth man on the 2013 national championship team, leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.6) while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor. Przemek Karnowski (11.0), a 7-foot-1 junior center, USC transfer Byron Wesley (10.5) and 6-10 freshman forward Domantas Sabonis (10.1) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (11-12, 5-6): The Broncos had a four-game winning streak snapped at San Diego 69-64 and followed that up with a 78-57 loss at BYU last weekend. Senior guard Brandon Clark (16.0) leads the team in scoring and assists (3.7). Sophomore guard Jared Brownridge (14.4), the 2014 WCC Newcomer of the Year, also is averaging in double figures and shoots 43.3 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga leads the nation in field goal shooting percentage (52.8).

2. Pangos ranks third among NCAA leaders in assist/turnover ratio (3.8).

3. Sabonis, the son of former NBA star Arvydas Sabonis, leads the WCC in field goal percentage (71.8) and ranks fifth in rebounding (7.0).

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 83, Santa Clara 70