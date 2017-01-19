Preview: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

The lone unbeaten team in the nation, fourth-ranked Gonzaga looks to record its 18th consecutive victory when it visits Santa Clara in West Coast Conference play on Thursday. Gonzaga showed it has a realistic chance of completing the regular season with an unbeaten record when it blitzed then-No. 21 Saint Mary's 79-56 on Saturday in a highly anticipated conference showdown.

The Bulldogs have recorded 11 wins by 20 or more points, and some players aren't shy when it comes to boasting about their stellar performance. "We are as good as we think we are," point guard Nigel Williams-Goss told reporters. "We are a group with a lot of confidence." Gonzaga was tested when it visited Santa Clara last season, escaping with a 79-77 victory behind a career-best 26 points from then-freshman guard Josh Perkins. The Broncos have won four of their last five games and possess a red-hot player in senior guard Jared Brownridge, who was named WCC Player of the Week after averaging 25 points in two victories last week.

ABOUT GONZAGA (17-0, 5-0 West Coast Conference): The post play has been superb for the Bulldogs as senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.6 points) is shooting 68.2 percent in five conference games, and power forward Johnathan Williams (9.5) isn't far behind at 65.5 percent. Williams-Goss has been one of the nation's top guards and leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.2) and assists (4.9) while senior guard Jordan Mathews has drained a team-best 44 3-pointers and averages 11.1 points. The Bulldogs, who average 85.6 points and shoot 50.9 percent, were hotter than lava against Saint Mary's as they knocked down 64.7 percent of their shots.

ABOUT SANTA CLARA (10-9, 4-2): Brownridge, who averages 17.9 points and has made 64 3-point baskets, ranks eighth in WCC history with 2,056 career points. KJ Feagin (14.7 points, 5.1 assists) has rounded into form after missing the first 12 games due to a broken foot, while fellow sophomore guard Matt Hauser (10.4, team-best 5.2) is a steady player. Senior forward Nate Kratch averages 10.3 points and a team-leading 6.7 rebounds but will have his hands full going up against Karnowski and/or Williams.

1. Gonzaga has won 12 straight meetings and 36 of the last 38.

2. Brownridge registered his 11th career performance of 30 or more points Saturday by scoring 30 in the win over Pepperdine.

3. The Bulldogs limit opponents to 37.9 percent shooting overall and 29 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 83, Santa Clara 68