No. 24 Gonzaga 54, Santa Clara 52: Sam Dower hit a 3-pointer with two seconds to play and the visiting Bulldogs survived a scare to win their fifth straight game.

Gary Bell, Jr. scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half as Gonzaga (19-3, 9-1 West Coast) beat Santa Clara for the 29th time in its last 31 meetings. Przemek Karnowski added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who surrendered a 10-point lead in the final minutes.

Evan Roquemore led Santa Clara (10-13, 3-7) with 15 points off the bench, including a pair of 3-pointers in the Broncos’ late run. Brandon Clark had a dozen for Santa Clara, which has lost five straight.

Clark hit a floater in the lane as the shot clock expired to give Santa Clara a 52-51 lead with 28 seconds to play. The Bulldogs appeared out of sorts on their final shot before Kevin Pangos found Dower for an open look at the top of the key.

Dower had attempted just nine 3-pointers on the season before sinking the winner. Gonzaga trailed 22-20 at the half hitting just 7-of-26 shots as Pangos, who finished with four points, was 0-for-4 from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Santa Clara got just six points from its starting lineup in the first half. ... Gonzaga was 0-for-3 from behind the arc in the first half but finished 5-for-12. ... The Bulldogs, who are second in the nation in field goal percentage, shot 34.8 percent from the field.