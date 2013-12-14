Preview: Gonzaga vs. South Alabama

Gonzaga will try to exploit its mismatch known as 7-1 sophomore Przemek Karnowski for a second straight game when it meets undersized South Alabama on Saturday in the Battle In Seattle. The No. 17 Bulldogs are known more for their guard play led by Kevin Pangos, but they will be a much tougher out come NCAA Tournament time if Karnowski continues to develop and center Sam Dower remains effective. Gonzaga has won five straight since its only loss - 84-79 to Dayton in the Maui Invitational.

Karnowski was humble in his assessment of Gonzaga’s 80-76 victory at West Virginia on Tuesday, when he scored a season-high 19 points and matched a career best with 13 rebounds while recording the second double-double of his career. '‘The guys were finding me,‘’ Karnowski said. '‘I had great passes, I just had to finish them.‘’ The Jaguars lost 96-93 at the buzzer in triple overtime at Rice on Dec. 7 to fall to 0-3 on the road and do not have a player in the regular rotation taller than 6-7.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA (5-4): While it doesn’t appear the Jaguars have the skills offensively to match the Bulldogs, South Alabama is one of the top rebounding teams in the country at 41.6 per game, 4.5 better than Gonzaga. Leading the way is 6-7 senior forward Augustine Rubit, who averages 16.7 points and 10 rebounds - both team highs. First-year Jaguars coach Matthew Graves said recently that these type of road games are ”great for the team. There’s no secret, we need to get more resilient as a team and we need to make tougher plays and have more of a toughness mindset to us.‘’

ABOUT GONZAGA (9-1): When Dower (14.9 points per game, seven rebounds) and Karnowski (9.9 points, team-best 8.1 rebounds) are effective down low, it opens the floor even more for Pangos (19.6 points) and fellow guards Gary Bell Jr. (13.9) and Gerard Coleman (10.3 in 14.4 minutes). The backcourt trio is shooting a collective 53.7 percent from the field, and Pangos and Bell are a combined 52 percent from 3-point range while Coleman has not attempted a shot from beyond the arc. Dower and Karnowski combine to shoot 62.3 percent as Gonzaga was third in the nation through Wednesday’s games in field goal percentage at 53.8 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga was seventh in the country in scoring at 89.4 points per game.

2. South Alabama set a school record for 3-point field goals with 17 against Rice, including a career-high six by G Antoine Allen.

3. The Bulldogs have a 1.64 assists-to-turnover ratio while holding their opponents to 0.87.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 86, South Alabama 72