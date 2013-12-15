(Updated: CORRECTS to 9:46 in graph 5)

No. 17 Gonzaga 68, South Alabama 59: Gary Bell Jr. scored 20 points in his homecoming to lead a balanced attack as the Bulldogs survived a career-high 35 points from Augustine Rubit to rebuff the Jaguars in the Battle in Seattle.

Sam Dower Jr. recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds while Przemek Karnowski added nine points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (10-1), which won its six straight game. Kevin Pangos scored 10 points while Kyle Dranginis added nine and David Stockton eight.

Rubit was 11-for-16 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 10-for-10 from the free throw line, and scored 23 of his points in the second half. Rubit’s teammates combined to shoot 18.6 percent from the field, 4-for-14 from beyond the arc, and 4-for-9 from the line as South Alabama (5-5) fell to 0-4 on the road.

Gonzaga scored 22 of the first 25 points and after Rubit’s free throws trimmed the lead to 30-23 with 3:45 left in the first half, the Bulldogs finished the period with an 11-2 run. Bell, who grew up in nearby Kent, Wash., scored 14 points in the opening 20 minutes while Dower recorded 10 points and seven rebounds prior to the break.

Gonzaga had trouble shaking loose in the second half and Rubit’s bucket cut the deficit to 55-47 with 9:46 left. The Bulldogs responded with six straight points - the last on Dower’s basket with 7:48 remaining - and maintained at least an eight-point lead the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rubit grabbed seven rebounds after entering the game averaging 10, and is the Division I active leader in rebounds (988) and double-doubles (46). ... Gonzaga was 2-for-14 from 3-point range. ... Stockton had four of the Bulldogs’ eight steals while Karnowski recorded three of their seven blocks.