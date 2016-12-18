Preview: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee

Gonzaga aims to extend its best start since joining the NCAA when the eighth-ranked and undefeated Bulldogs travel to Nashville on Sunday to face Tennessee in the Battle on Broadway. Gonzaga has won the past three meetings with the Volunteers, including an 86-79 win last season in Seattle.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 for the first time since joining the NCAA in 1958, renewing optimism this could be the year the perennial contenders finally make a Final Four run. “They’re a terrific team,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes told reporters. “They’re always good, but people that have seen them a lot tell me that they’re Final Four good.” Gonzaga is the second top-10 opponent in a week for the Volunteers, who narrowly missed upsetting No. 6 North Carolina in a 73-71 road loss Sunday. Tennessee is playing its fourth game in eight days after beating Tennessee Tech (74-68) and Lipscomb (92-77) in mid-week contests.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (10-0): The Bulldogs have impressive depth and balance with seven players averaging at least 7.9 points and the ability to score from anywhere on the floor. Guards Nigel Williams-Goss (13.4 points, 4.7 assists) and Josh Perkins (11.7 points) form a solid backcourt duo, and 7-1 center Przemek Karnowski (12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds) and 7-0 freshman Zach Collins (10 points, 5.4 rebounds) are a handful in the post. The Bulldogs limit opponents to 26.3 percent from 3-point range – third-best in the nation through Friday – and have held the opposition to 14-of-71 (19.7 percent) behind the arc over the past three games.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (6-4): The Volunteers are one of the nation’s youngest teams with three freshman starters and four freshmen among the team’s top six scorers. Grant Williams (10.7 points) put up 30 points against Lipscomb – the first freshman to score 30 for the Vols since 2005 – while fellow freshman Lamonte Turner (10.1 points) also averages double digits. Senior swingman Robert Hubbs III (16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds) is the group’s veteran leader and has had the hot hand recently, averaging 22.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past three games.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 11-7 all-time against current members of the SEC, including a 77-72 win over Florida in the AdvoCare Invitational earlier this season.

2. Barnes has 36 career wins against Top-10 opponents, but the Volunteers have not defeated a Top 10-team since beating No. 8 Florida on Feb. 26, 2013.

3. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents by an average of 15.8 points in the first half of their past five games, shooting 51.3 percent before the break while holding foes to 31.9 percent.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 75, Tennessee 69