No. 8 Gonzaga beats Tennessee to remain unbeaten

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Eighth-ranked Gonzaga led wire-to-wire and overcame serious foul trouble in the second half Sunday to subdue Tennessee 86-76 at Bridgestone Arena.

Five players finished in double figures for the Bulldogs (11-0), led by Nigel Williams-Goss' 20 points. Josh Perkins added 15 while Jordan Mathews scored 13. Przemek Karnowski and Zach Collins tallied 10 points each.

Detrick Mostella came off the bench to lead the Volunteers (6-5) with 17 points, while Grant Williams scored 11 and Robert Hubbs III added 10. It was Tennessee's fourth loss of the season to a Top 25 program.

Gonzaga roared out to a 27-6 advantage with 12:07 left in the first half when Collins stroked an elbow jumper and took a 43-29 lead to the locker room as Silas Melson stole an inbounds pass and dunked just before time expired.

Aided by a barrage of whistles that disqualified Collins and Melson, and left four other Bulldogs with four fouls by game's end, Tennessee rallied within 75-71 when Hubbs canned a fallaway while being fouled by Collins with 2:26 remaining.

But Perkins quieted the audience of 13,784 with a pullup jumper from the foul line with two minutes left, and the Bulldogs sealed it by going 9-of-10 at the line in the final 70 seconds.

NOTES: Tennessee freshman F John Fulkerson (elbow) missed Sunday's game and is expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks. Fulkerson, who started the previous six games, is averaging 4.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. ... Gonzaga is one of just two Division I teams, according to kenpom.com, to rank in the top 20 in defensive 3-point percentage and ratio of 3s allowed to overall field-goal tries. ... The Bulldogs' average point differential of 19.6 is 13th in Division I.