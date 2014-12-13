Preview: Gonzaga at UCLA

UCLA has appeared disinterested in the first half of its last two games, but that figures to change Saturday when the Bruins host No. 8 Gonzaga, which has been perfect save for last weekend’s 66-63 overtime loss at Arizona. The Bruins improved to 7-0 at home this season with a 77-66 win over UC Riverside on Wednesday after trailing by eight at the half. Norman Powell is one of five players averaging in double figures for UCLA, which faces top-ranked Kentucky on Dec. 20.

Gonzaga bounced back from its loss to Arizona by scoring 56 points in the paint in Wednesday’s 81-66 win over Washington State. The Bulldogs’ stellar frontline of Przemek Karnowski, Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis faces a tough matchup against UCLA, which has outrebounded nine of its first 10 opponents. Gonzaga star guard Kevin Pangos will look to bounce back after being held scoreless for the first time in his career Wednesday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (8-1): With Pangos struggling against the Cougars, the 7-1, 285-pound Karnowski stepped up with 22 points and eight rebounds. USC transfer Byron Wesley has made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs with 12.1 points per game, and Wiltjer is averaging a team-high 16.4 points along with 5.4 rebounds. Reserve point guard Josh Perkins is out with a broken jaw, but the backcourt still ranks among the best in the country with Pangos and Gary Bell Jr., who is 18-of-41 from 3-point range.

ABOUT UCLA (8-2): The Bruins’ frontline is led by 6-9 junior Tony Parker and dynamic freshman Kevon Looney, who is averaging 13.9 points and a Pac-12-best 11.2 rebounds. “He’s just a double-double waiting to happen, and you don’t see that a lot out of freshmen,” coach Steve Alford told reporters. “He’s been a tremendous help for us.” Powell is shooting 50.4 percent from the field while guard Bryce Alford has scored in double figures in all 10 games and leads the conference with 7.1 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 20-5 in the month of December during the past four seasons.

2. Powell is 36 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

3. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 379-239 in the first half this season.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 72, UCLA 67