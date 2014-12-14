(Updated: CORRECTS 16 to 17 in graph 3)

No. 8 Gonzaga 87, UCLA 74: Kyle Wiltjer scored 24 points, and Byron Wesley added 20 as the visiting Bulldogs snapped the Bruins’ four-game winning streak.

Przemek Karnowski and Domantas Sabonis contributed 10 points apiece, and Wesley grabbed nine rebounds for Gonzaga (9-1), which shot 58.5 percent and handed UCLA its first home loss in eight games. Gary Bell Jr. and Kevin Pangos added nine points apiece.

Bryce Alford scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead four UCLA players in double figures. Isaac Hamilton scored 18 points while Kevon Looney had 14 points and eight rebounds and Norman Powell registered 12 points for the Bruins (8-3), who trailed by as many as 17 midway through the second half.

Wiltjer scored seven of Gonzaga’s first nine points and finished the opening period with 14 as the Bulldogs shot 58.6 percent in the first half and led 38-27 at the break. Bell and Wiltjer drained back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 48-34 with just under 17 minutes left, and Karnowski converted two free throw attempts with 8:43 left to put Gonzaga ahead by 16.

UCLA scored five consecutive points to pull within 71-63 with just under five minutes left, but Pangos answered with a key 3-pointer to help the Bulldogs improve to 23-12 against Pac-12 opponents under coach Mark Few. Gonzaga, which never trailed in the contest, was 9-of-19 from 3-point range and 16-of-19 from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga improved to 21-5 in the month of December over the past four seasons. … Tony Parker grabbed nine rebounds for UCLA, which faces No. 1 Kentucky in Chicago next Saturday. … Pangos has shot 3-of-15 in his last two games for Gonzaga, which was playing its third straight Pac-12 opponent after losing to Arizona in overtime and defeating Washington State.