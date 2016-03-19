Preview: Gonzaga vs. Utah

Third-seeded Utah meets No. 11 seed Gonzaga on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Denver in a Midwest Region contest featuring a pair of sophomore big men at the top of their games. Seven-footer Jakob Poeltl, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, recorded 16 points and 18 rebounds in the Utes’ 80-69 victory over Fresno State on Thursday while 6-11 Domantas Sabonis registered 21 and 16 in the Bulldogs’ 68-52 triumph over Seton Hall.

Utah also boasts a backcourt featuring senior Brandon Taylor and junior Lorenzo Bonam, who combined for 33 points Thursday with Taylor also providing six assists and four steals. The teams are loaded with experience as the Utes reached the Sweet 16 last season while the Bulldogs made it to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion Duke. Gonzaga is appearing in its 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament - fourth-longest behind Kansas (26), Duke (21) and Michigan State (19) - and is coming off its eighth straight first-round victory, matching the Jayhawks for the longest current run. '‘This group of guys, as well as the guys before them, have just done an unbelievable job of making streaks that just seemed impossible when you look back at them,‘’ Bulldogs coach Mark Few told reporters.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT GONZAGA (27-7): Senior forward Kyle Wiltjer (20.5 points per game) is the highest scorer on either team and leads four Bulldogs in double figures. Sabonis (17.5 points) is seventh nationally at 11.7 rebounds while senior Eric McClellan (10.5 points) - the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year - and freshman Josh Perkins (10.2) add scoring punch out of the backcourt. Senior guard Kyle Dranginis (6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds) adds veteran leadership while sophomore guard Silas Melson (6.8 points) also contributes.

ABOUT UTAH (27-8): Poeltl (team highs of 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds) receives support down low from sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma (10.6 points, 5.8 rebounds), who could be the top candidate to help slow down Wiltjer. Senior forward Jordan Loveridge (11.9 points) scored 16 versus Fresno State while Bonam (10.1 points, 3.1 assists) and Taylor (9.8, 3.9) are the Utes’ other top scorers. Coach Larry Krystkowiak uses an eight-man rotation that averages at least 13 minutes and includes senior forward Dakarai Tucker (5.3 points).

TIP-INS

1. Sabonis, whose rebound total Thursday was a school record for an NCAA Tournament game, has 21 double-doubles this season.

2. Utah is a No. 3 seed for the third time and reached the 1998 national championship game out of that position.

3. Poeltl became the 13th player in school history to score 600 points in a season (615) and the first since Andrew Bogut in 2004-05.

PREDICTION: Utah 80, Gonzaga 68