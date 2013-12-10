Preview: Gonzaga at West Virginia

Gonzaga has built a reputation as a mid-major powerhouse due to its ability to compete with the big boys, which has particularly been the case when it has faced West Virginia. The 16th-ranked Bulldogs, who face their only true non-conference road test Tuesday against the Mountaineers, pounded West Virginia 77-54 in their first all-time meeting during the 2012 NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga followed it up with an 84-50 victory over the Mountaineers at the beginning of last season.

The Bulldogs, who do not play another true road game until they travel to West Coast Conference rival Portland on Jan. 9, have won four in a row by double figures since their upset loss to Dayton in the Maui Invitational. West Virginia has dropped two of its last three to a pair of unbeaten teams in Wisconsin and Missouri, but is 51-1 in its last 52 games at home against non-conference opponents. The Mountaineers have averaged 89.3 points in their six wins, but only 72 points in their three losses.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT GONZAGA (8-1): The Bulldogs, who are among the nation’s best in field-goal percentage (54.9 – tied for first through Sunday) and points per game (90.4 – tied for fifth), have become even more efficient of late due to a renewed emphasis on the glass. Gonzaga has collected 35 offensive boards over the last two contests after grabbing 61 over its first seven. Even more impressively, the Bulldogs outscored New Mexico State – which features 6-10 center Tshilidzi Nephawe and 7-5 center Sim Bhullar – in the paint 52-32 during Saturday’s victory.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (6-3): One common theme in the Mountaineers’ setbacks has been poor foul shooting, converting at a 70.1-percent rate in their wins and a 58.8-percent clip in their losses. “It’s been a problem. What I thought would be one of strengths hasn’t been,” coach Bob Huggins told the school’s website. Point guard Juwan Staten, who committed a career-high five turnovers in Thursday’s loss at Missouri, has recorded nine giveaways over his last three games – four more than he had over his first six contests.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia has allowed its opponent to shoot 50 percent or better only 28 times in 217 games under Huggins; Gonzaga has surpassed that mark in each of the schools’ first two meetings.

2. Huggins – tied with Jerry Tarkanian and Norm Stewart with 729 all-time wins – can move into sole possession of 16th place with a victory on Tuesday.

3. Gonzaga has won five straight and 11 of its last 12 true road contests.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 88, West Virginia 80