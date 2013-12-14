Preview: Grambling State at Arizona State

Arizona State looks to take care of business without peeking ahead to next weekend’s clash with Texas Tech when it hosts Grambling State on Saturday. The Sun Devils reeled off six straight wins to open the season before dropping two games in the Wooden Legacy Tournament. Arizona State bounced back from its loss to Miami (Fla.) in the fifth-place game with a victory over DePaul and hopes to regain the form that saw it upset Marquette on Nov. 25.

Sun Devils sophomore guard Jahii Carson shook off an ankle injury to lead the way with 23 points in front of a dozen NBA scouts, who came to watch him and senior center Jordan Bachynski. Coach Herb Sendek was pleased with how his team responded to the attention, saying: “Our guys do a good job of staying focused, it’s every kid’s dream to play in the NBA.” Grambling State has only played three games, including a 114-71 drubbing by Marquette.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac 12 Network

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (0-3): The Tigers have struggled mightily shooting the ball, making only 33 percent of their field goal attempts while averaging 65.3 points. Junior G A‘Torri Shine has been the lone bright spot as he averages 19.3 points and shoots 85 percent on free throws. The Tigers have been outrebounded by an average of 14 boards.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (8-2): Bachynski is the school’s all-time leader in blocks and has recorded seven double-doubles in his first 10 games of the season. Carson, who has scored in double figures in nine of 10 outings, leads the team in scoring (20.5), assists (5.1) and 3-point percentage (52.9). Penn State transfer Jermaine Marshall has moved seamlessly into the Sun Devils’ starting five, averaging 14.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has scored 75 or more points in seven of its first 10 contests.

2. The Sun Devils are ranked in the top 25 with 16.5 assists per game.

3. Grambling State has lost by an average of 37 points this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 102, Grambling State 60