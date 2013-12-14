(Updated: ADDED “a season-high” in second graph REMOVED “in a reserve role” and CHANGED “eight points from their starting five” to “six points from their bench” in third graph CHANGED “10” to “12” in fourth graph CHANGED “10 missed shots” to “11”and “68-33” to “71-33” in fifth graph)

Arizona State 97, Grambling State 55: Jordan Bachynski recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks as the host Sun Devils downed the Tigers.

Shaquielle McKissic scored a game-high 19 points off the bench for Arizona State (9-2), which shot a season-high 63.5 percent from the floor. Jahii Carson registered 14 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Sun Devils, who had 11 players finish with two points or more.

A‘Torri Shine led the way with 16 points for Grambling State (0-4), which shot only 30.6 percent from the field. Antwan Scott added 15 points and Remond Brown scored 10 while Steven Danridge chipped in with a team-high seven rebounds for the Tigers, who received only six points from their bench.

Carson scored 12 points as Arizona State held a 26-23 lead midway through the first half before outscoring Grambling State 26-5 the rest of the period. Bachynski flirted with a double-double in the opening 20 minutes, notching nine points and 14 rebounds to give the Sun Devils a 52-28 edge at the break.

It was much of the same in the second stanza as the Tigers missed 11 straight shots and trailed 71-33 after McKissic hit three consecutive 3-pointers. The Sun Devils led by as many as 44 in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State G Jermaine Marshall scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. … The Sun Devils won the battle of the boards 44-30. … Grambling State has lost by 30 points or more in all of its games this season.