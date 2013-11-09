Preview: Grambling State at DePaul

Cleveland Melvin and Brandon Young won’t leave DePaul with too many winning memories, but their leadership and ability could pave the way for future success to come the Blue Demons’ way. DePaul, coming off its sixth straight losing season, hosts another struggling program in Grambling State on Saturday. Melvin and Young - both seniors - burst onto the scene as Big East All-Rookie selections, but the Blue Demons have won only six conference games in their three seasons despite the duo averaging double figures in points each year.

The Blue Demons were picked to finish 10th and last in the streamlined Big East, with Melvin - a 6-8 forward - earning preseason second-team honors. Coach Oliver Purnell came to DePaul at the same time as Melvin and Young and is 30-64 after winning previously with four programs, including Dayton and Clemson. Grambling State lost all 28 games in 2012-13 and has dropped 37 of its last 38 contests, and was selected to finish last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (2012-13: 0-28, 0-18 Southwestern Athletic Conference): The Tigers’ bleak outlook does not include 6-4 sophomore Terry Rose, a SWAC preseason second-team selection who averaged a team-high 13.7 points as the team’s only double-digit scorer. Grambling State was last among the 345 Division I teams in scoring last season at 49.7 points and 335th in points allowed at 76.4. The Tigers begin with seven road games - highlighted by contests against No. 17 Marquette, Arizona State and Texas Christian - before kicking off their SWAC season against Alabama State on Jan. 4.

ABOUT DEPAUL (2012-13: 11-21, 2-16 Big East): With two new assistants and eight new players, Purnell hopes the fresh faces can help turn the program around. The Blue Demons, though, will likely be carried by the 6-4 Young and Melvin, who averaged 16.7 and 16.6 points, respectively, last season while Melvin grabbed a team-best 6.8 rebounds and Young a team-best 4.6 assists. Purnell expects Chicago native Billy Garrett Jr. to make an immediate impact in the backcourt and said he is mature beyond his years, while an influx of frontcourt players should allow Melvin to play more to his strength at the wing position.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette, Georgetown, Villanova, St. John‘s, Providence and Seton Hall join DePaul as the only returning members of the previously 15-team Big East Conference and will be joined by newcomers Creighton, Xavier and Butler.

2. Garrett’s father, Billy Garrett Sr., has been an assistant at DePaul since 2009. “I’ve never played for him before I got here so it’s all kind of new to me,” said Garrett Jr., who had 12 points and four assists in an 84-79 exhibition victory over Fort Lewis on Tuesday.

3. Young scored a game-high 22 points against Fort Lewis while Melvin had 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks.

PREDICTION: DePaul 76, Grambling State 49