DePaul 96, Grambling State 58: Tommy Hamilton IV recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds in his first collegiate game as the host Blue Demons had little trouble with the Tigers.

Cleveland Melvin scored 17 points for DePaul (1-0), which has won 26 of its last 27 home openers. Brandon Young added seven points, four rebounds and six assists.

A‘Torri Shine recorded 21 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (0-1), which was 0-28 last season and has lost 38 of its last 39 contests.

DePaul scored 20 of the game’s first 25 points as Melvin connected on a pair of 3-pointers during the run. After Richard Freeman’s 3-pointer with 2:24 left in the first half brought Grambling State to within 13, the Blue Demons finished the period with an 8-3 spurt to take a 44-26 lead into the break.

Melvin scored the first five points of the second half and Charles McKinney’s bucket with 16:43 remaining capped a 13-2 run to open the period. Billy Garrett Jr.’s first collegiate points - a pair of free throws - gave DePaul an 88-50 lead with 3:11 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Melvin (1,475 points) moved into 10th on the all-time DePaul scoring list. ... The Blue Demons are 85-7 all-time in their first home game while winning 74 of their last 76, with their last loss a 75-60 decision to Bradley in 2005. ... DePaul was 11-for-21 from 3-point range while Grambling State was 4-for-16.