Preview: Grambling State at Marquette

The schedule is about the only thing that says No. 17 Marquetteand Grambling State will belong on the same court Tuesday. The GoldenEagles, who boast the second-longest active home winning streak in the nation with26 consecutive wins at the Bradley Center, will play host to the Tigers, whohave lost 37 of their last 38 regular-season games. Expectmore of the same when they meet, as Marquette won its season opener overSouthern, 63-56, while Grambling was blown out at DePaul, 96-58.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 26-9 season in which theymade their first trip to the Elite Eight since 2003 and won a share of the BigEast title. With two starters and nine returning lettermen back from that squad,sixth-year head coach Buzz Williams’ team is the preseason favorite to win the conference this season, according to a Big East coaches poll. Marquette’s hopes will primarilyride on the shoulders of senior forwards Davante Gardner — its leadingreturning scorer — and Jamil Wilson, who finished strong last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FoxSports 1

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE(0-1): The Tigers went 0-28 last season and — not that it matters — areineligible for postseason play this season due to not meeting NCAA academic standards.Center Steven Dandridge is Grambling’s lone senior playing on scholarship forfirst-year coach Joseph Price, who was shorthanded three players for theopener. A‘Torri Shine’s 21 points topped Grambling’s scorers against DePaul,with Redmond Brown adding 11 points, as the Tigers shot 32.8 percent from thefloor and only hit on 4-of-16 3-pointers.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (1-0):Gardner, who scored a game-high 25 points against Southern, was last year‘sBig East Sixth Man as he averaged 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Guard ToddMayo, who averaged 5.3 points last season, came off the bench for20 points while Wilson was the only other Golden Eagle indouble-digits with 10 points. The key for Marquette may be its new starting backcourtof Derrick Wilson and Jake Thomas, with both only combining for three pointsagainst Southern after making a combined seven starts in their 58 games overalllast season.

TIP-INS

1. The only other school in the nation with a current home winningstreak longer than that of Marquette is South Dakota State with 30 straight homewins.

2. The Golden Eagles shot a school-record 53 free throws intheir opener, hitting on 33.

3. Marquette has gone 123-54 under Williams, including 60-30in the Big East, and he is the conference’s winningest coach in the NCAA Tournamentsince 2008-09 with eight wins.

PREDICTION: Marquette89, Grambling 54