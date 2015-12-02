Preview: Grambling State at Marquette

The emergence of freshman Haanif Cheatham gives Marquette another valuable weapon as it seeks to push its winning streak to four games Wednesday against visiting Grambling State. Cheatham exploded for 24 points - double his previous high - as the Golden Eagles took care of Jackson State on Sunday in the first of four straight home games.

Cheatham opened the season by playing some point guard, but has since been freed to play more of a shooting guard role with Traci Carter and Duane Wilson running the offense the last three games. “I came in ready to shoot with confidence. That’s what really changed for me,” Cheatham told the media. “When our point guards attacked the paint, that left me wide open.” If the Fort Lauderdale native continues to shoot above 60 percent both inside and outside the arc and 84.2 percent from the foul line, more opportunities are likely to come his way. As for the Tigers, they are probably counting the days until they can return to the friendly confines of the SWAC after suffering lopsided defeats against Ohio State and Memphis to start a four-game losing streak that ended with Monday’s victory over Selma.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE (2-5): Much like SWAC counterpart Jackson State, the Tigers don’t appear to have the size to match up on paper with Marquette’s 6-10 Henry Ellenson and 6-11 Luke Fischer, unless you count 6-11 juniors reserves Ugur Hortum and Jack Ocwieja. Freshman Nigel Ribeiro is the top scorer for head coach Shawn Walker and is the only Tiger averaging double figures at 13 points per game. Aside from Kyle Williams and Ervin Mitchell, none of the Tigers’ top six scorers shoots better than 43.5 percent from field.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (4-2): Lost in the spotlight of Cheatham’s performance was that of Ellenson, who took down Big East Freshman of the Week honors after posting his third straight double-double in the win against Jackson State. The first-year forward stands just shy of averaging a double-double for the season with a team-leading 15.2 points and 9.8 rebounds despite shooting just 43.7 percent. Ellenson has had a hot hand since a 1-of-8 showing in a loss to Iowa, making 52.7 percent from the field since that outing.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette has won all four meetings by an average margin of 34 points.

2. With a fourth straight victory, the Golden Eagles would match their longest winning streak from last season.

3. The 24 points for Cheatham were the most by a Marquette freshman since 2006.

PREDICTION: Marquette 77, Grambling State 50