(Updated: ADDED “it” to second graph. ... Minor editing.)

No. 17 Marquette 114,Grambling State 71: Chris Otule’s 17 points led eight Golden Eagles indouble figures in a near wire-to-wire blowout of the visiting Tigers.

Steve Taylor Jr. added 16 points and 11 rebounds, DeonteBurton had 14 points, JaJuan Johnson scored 12, Jamil Wilson, Jake Thomas and JuanAnderson all had 11 and Davante Gardner checked in with 10 points. Marquette (2-0) extended its home winning streak to 27 gamesas it used a 19-2 run over the first 5:04 of the second half to take a 71-37 lead.

Grambling State (0-2) dropped its 30th straight regular-season gameafter going winless last season. Chandler Thomas scored 26 points, A‘Torri Shine added 17 and Remond Brown had 10 points.

Brown scored the game’s first basket for theTigers’ only lead of the night, as they shot only 8-for-29 from the floor inthe first half. The Golden Eagles used a 10-point run to storm ahead, 18-5, enroute to a 52-35 halftime advantage after outrebounding Grambling, 33-19.

Marquette continued to pull away in the second half,outscoring Grambling, 28-10, over the final 7:47. Johnson’s layup with just over five minutesleft made it, 101-63, as the Golden Eagles posted their highest-scoring output since a school-record 118-60 win over Milwaukee on Jan. 14, 1969.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DerrickWilson had seven assists for Marquette, which collected 29 assiststo 10 for Grambling. ... Otule and Taylor, who had gone scoreless in the seasonopener, shot a combined 13-for-16 from the floor, including 6-for-6for Otule. ... Grambling shot 22-for-30 from the foul line.