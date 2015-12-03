Marquette 94, Grambling 49

Jajuan Johnson scored 20 points off the bench and Marquette sank 13 3-pointers in a 95-49 rout of Grambling State Wednesday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

The Golden Eagles (5-2) missed their first four 3-point attempts but sank their next four in a row, including one by Jajuan Johnson with 10:53 left in the first half that made it a 23-2 game. In all, Marquette would hit 10 of its next 13 shots from distance, to go 13-for-21 from beyond the arc while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.

Johnson finished with four 3-pointers. Forward Henry Ellenson added 16 points and eight rebounds and center Luke Fisher added 14 with six boards.

It took Grambling (2-6) nearly seven minutes to score its first points of the game, getting on the board when Ugur Hortom connected on a jumper with 13:08 left in the first. A 13-4 run got the Tigers within 22 with 1:15 left but two free throws by Sandy Cohen sent Marquette into the break up, 46-23.

Guard Nigel Ribeiro finished with 16 points to lead the Tigers, who shot 26.3 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers.